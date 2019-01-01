A-League Review: Perth score three in seven minutes to stun Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers looked set to beat Perth Glory but they capitulated late on and a soft penalty was the final blow.

Perth Glory scored three goals in the space of seven second-half minutes to snatch a dramatic 4-3 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers and restore their six-point lead at the A-League summit.

The Glory were 3-1 down until the 79th minute and they completed a remarkable turnaround when Juande slotted home a contentious penalty awarded by referee Kurt Ams after Andy Keogh went down under minimal contact from Brendan Hamill.

Melbourne Victory moved to within three points of leaders Perth by beating Newcastle Jets 2-1 on Saturday, but the Wanderers' failure to hold on for a first win in six enabled the hosts to regain their cushion.

Kwame Yeboah put Western Sydney ahead in the first half and he teed up Roly Bonevacia for their second in the 67th minute, but Diego Castro halved the deficit with a header after Nick Suman kept out Scott Neville.

Yeboah set up Abraham Majok to make it 3-1 in the 77th minute, only for Ivan Franjic to score on the follow up after Alex Grant's header came back off the bar. Keogh then equalised before winning the penalty that Juande converted for an unlikely three points.

Sydney bounced back from their defeat to Perth last time out with a 2-1 victory over Adelaide United.

Siem de Jong put Steve Corica's team in front with an exquisite free-kick from just outside the box that flew into the top-left corner and Jacob Tratt nodded Brandon O'Neill's corner home three minutes after half-time.

George Blackwood replaced Ken Ilso at the break and won a penalty that Craig Goodwin dispatched in the 50th minute, but Adelaide were unbale to avoid defeat.