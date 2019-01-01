A-League Review: Toivonen sends Melbourne Victory top

Melbourne Victory survived a scare to beat Western Sydney Wanderers, while Wellington Phoenix held on against Adelaide United to draw.

Two goals from Ola Toivonen sent Melbourne Victory top of the A-League with a 2-1 win at Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

The Swede scored in each half, either side of a penalty from Alexander Baumjohann, to give the visitors all three points at ANZ Stadium and put them back above Sydney FC on goal difference.

Lawrence Thomas made two fine saves to deny Wanderers a first-half breakthrough before Toivonen netted just before the break, combining with James Troisi before slotting home to become the first Victory player to score in five consecutive A-League games.

Baumjohann deservedly drew Wanderers level from the spot 74 minutes in after being tripped by Storm Roux, and only a brilliant goal-line clearance from Leigh Broxham denied them a 2-1 lead.

Just as the game looked to be heading for a draw, Toivonen was on hand to bundle Troisi's deflected cross from the right into the net, with Thomas tipping Nick Fitzgerald's late shot onto the post to deny the home side a point.

In the earlier match, 10-man Wellington Phoenix survived an onslaught to claim a 0-0 draw away to Adelaide United.

A sluggish first half came to life after the break when Mandi was sent off for kicking out at Vince Lia in the 68th minute.

United attempted 32 shots at goal but somehow failed to find the net, meaning they remain level with Mark Rudan's side on 16 points from 11 games.