Former Juventus and Italy international Emanuele Giaccherini has outlined the profile of the ideal coach to lead the Azzurri through the next cycle, stressing the need to rebuild the squad from the ground up after the World Cup failure.

For the third consecutive cycle, Italy have failed to reach the World Cup, most recently succumbing on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off final.

For this reason, Giaccherini has nominated current Napoli manager Antonio Conte to return to lead the Azzurri, saying: “He is a leader you can rely on in difficult times. He prepares you like a soldier for battle, and that is exactly what we need right now.”

Read also: Fallout from Italy’s disaster… Former Juventus coach tipped to succeed Conte

Giaccherini played under Conte at Juventus and during Euro 2016, when Italy exited on penalties to Germany in the quarter-finals.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giaccherini expanded on his praise: “He has a working style that touches the soul. If you follow him, you will grow. The players give their all for him, and he knows how to create a unique bond with the group.”

“On the pitch, you always know what you have to do; in training, you repeat it a thousand times, to the point of exhaustion,” he explained. “Some sessions were so intense we were vomiting and needed oxygen masks to finish. We’d emerge completely spent.”

He continued: “Conte is the best; he’ll take us back to the World Cup. He’s already proven his ability to succeed with the national team. His impressive track record is the best proof of that: he reinvented himself at Juventus, Inter and Napoli. And he’ll do the same with Italy, now more than ever.”

He concluded: “Conte arrived and changed everything for the national team. I had played under him at Juventus, and I knew what he could bring to our side. Whether in Turin or at Coverciano, the training sessions were gruelling, but we shone on the pitch.”

He concluded his remarks with a concise rallying cry that captures the team’s mindset: “He told us that our job was to perform well, and that we had to be soldiers ready for battle. We didn’t have any heroes, but it was our hunger for victory that made the difference.” In essence, he underlined the collective responsibility to deliver a solid performance and emphasised that, rather than relying on individual brilliance, the squad’s shared determination would be the decisive factor. That straightforward message, delivered with authority, reflects the coaching staff’s focus on discipline, unity and an unwavering will to win. It also underscores the belief that, regardless of star power, a group of committed athletes can overcome any challenge when they stay focused on the common goal of securing victory.