'A dip in results, not a dip in form' – Solskjaer calls for Man Utd to kill off matches after Southampton draw

After failing to secure three points yet again, the Norwegian boss called for a more clinical edge in front of goal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lamented a 'dip in results, not in form' after 's 1-1 draw with on Saturday, with the Red Devils now having won only one of their opening four matches in the 2019-20 Premier League.

A summer of change brought new optimism to a club that has been struggling to return to the top of English and European football in recent years, with the additions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James freshening up the ranks.

A 4-0 opening day drubbing of only served to heighten that excitement, but results that have followed that initial rout have seen united pick up only two points from three matches. Solskjaer however, believes his side need only to be more clinical in front of goal.

“The strange thing about it is the three other games that we haven't won were better than the Chelsea one,” Solskjaer told BT Sport after the game.

“The Chelsea one was a game where they pressed us and pushed us back and we counter-attacked. The other three we've been dominating, creating chances and haven't been clinical enough in front of goal to win the games.

“We've missed some penalties, we've missed some great chances, we should have won today as well... so it's not a dip in form, it's a dip in results. Definitely.”

James found himself on the scoresheet yet again for United on Saturday, cutting in from the left wing after just 10 minutes to fire home into the top corner in what was another confident display from the young Welshman.

“We know how qualities and coming in off the left he's got a great strike and good goal today,” Solskjaer said of the 21-year-old. “He runs in behind and creates space for other players around him.

“So I'm delighted for the boy. He's really come in and made an impact for us.”

James' impact ultimately wouldn't be enough at St. Mary's, however, but Solskjaer feels that progress is being made at the club under his stewardship.

“That's the point for us there,” he said. “We started off well, got the game to exactly where we wanted and that's when you need to go and finish the game off.

“You need to score a second and a third. There's so many spaces around on the pitch because they have to press and we just weren't clinical enough. We got loads of chances, created loads of openings and [just] the last bit is missing.

“It's getting there though.”