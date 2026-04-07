A childhood passion drives Griezmann ahead of the clash with Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann, the Atlético Madrid forward, has expressed his great anticipation ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, in what is his final season with the Rojiblancos before moving to the American league.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match on Tuesday, Griezmann said: “I have huge ambition and desire. I feel exactly like my son when he wakes up at six in the morning and his match is at eleven. I really want to enjoy this clash. It will be two absolutely brilliant matches, and we have to be a solid and strong team.”

Asked how he would guide his teammates as an experienced player in such big matches, he explained: “You can talk to them, but what stays in their minds is the image and what you actually show. We must approach things with a sense of normality and not play the match in our heads before it’s time. On the pitch, I must set an example in terms of pressure and hard work.Actions speak louder than words. It’s been clear in training that we’re in good shape and fully focused.”

The French star admitted to feeling a “pang” over his form in the final months of last season, saying: “Last year the expectations were very high, and I didn’t know how to get past that mentally. Instead of focusing on how to improve, I couldn’t do it. This year I think I’ve learnt; even though I’m 35, I’m still learning and I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I feel I’m in an excellent frame of mind, and that helps me a lot on the pitch.”

Regarding the timing of his decision to leave (for the American league), he commented: “The timing of the decision isn’t important; what matters is focusing on tomorrow’s match. These are special moments, and I can’t talk about what the future holds; I’m only thinking about the next match.”

Regarding the words of praise from his manager Diego Simeone, Griezmann said: “Simeone’s words came as a surprise to me. I want to bid farewell to the club in a manner befitting it, and the best farewell is my performance on the pitch and the effort I will put in every match. I want to enjoy myself and for the fans to remember me that way... On a personal level, I respect and love him very much.”

He continued gratefully: "I owe him a great deal, and I’ll speak to him in private when the time is right. I am who I am today thanks to Simeone, thanks to Real Sociedad, and thanks to everything I’ve learnt from him."

Griezmann concluded his remarks decisively: “This is not the right time to talk about the future; the Champions League match is the most important thing. Tomorrow we have a quarter-final clash, which is amazing. My mind is completely clear for this moment, and I am now focusing on the rest of the season and feeling mentally very strong.”







