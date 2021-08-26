‘A bit of happiness’ – West Brom-slaying Aubameyang revels in Arsenal win

A treble from the Gabon international powered the Gunners past the Baggies on Wednesday night, much to his delight

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveled in Arsenal’s first win of the 2021-22 campaign as the Gunners demolished West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fixture.

Having lost to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two league fixtures of the season, Mikel Arteta’s men put a commanding showing to obliterate the Baggies at the Hawthorns.

The North Londoners got off to an impressive start by taking the lead after the 17th minute. Bukayo Saka sped into West Brom’s area and drilled a low shot that Alex Palmer could only tip into harm’s way with Aubameyang knocking the ball into an empty net.

The Gabon striker doubled his team’s advantage in the 45th minute before setting up Cote d’Ivoire international Nicolas Pepe for the third goal in the goal-laden first half.

Arsenal continued their dominance in the second half as Saka converted a sublime pass from Martin Odegaard in the 50th minute. Auba found the net for the third time in the 63rd minute, while substitute Alexandre Lacazette completed the rout six minutes later.

Impressed with the performance of his team against Valerien Ismael’s men, the African star went on social media to celebrate: “A bit of happiness. Thanks to the fans that came and supported us,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, manager Arteta explained what informed the role the former Borussia Dortmund star played against the Championship side while hoping that the return of fans to the stadium will get the best from him.

“I hope they do,” the Spaniard told Arsenal website.

“Obviously he’s a really happy character and he needs that connection with people, with family, with friends, with fans.

“You could see the interaction when he left the pitch. I think that’s something really positive for him, yes.

“I think Auba is really comfortable playing in either position and we have Laca as a nine as well.

“He came on later on. With the players we had available today and the plan [we had], we believed it was better to play Auba upfront.”

Arsenal have progressed to the third round of the competition where they will square up against Bournemouth.

Before then, they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for their league outing against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.