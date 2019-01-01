'A big challenge' - Austria coach Dominik Thalhammer wary of Nigeria's experience
Austria women head coach Dominik Thalhammer has revealed that he is wary of Nigeria because of their superior international experience.
The Austrians are making their fourth appearance at the Cyprus Cup and will begin their campaign against the reigning African champions at AEK Arena on Wednesday.
The Super Falcons are making their debut in the championship but will be making their ninth Fifa Women's World Cup in France.
And the 48-year-old whose side are ranked 23rd in the world feels the pedigree of Thomas Dennerby's ladies will count when both sides meet in Larnaca.
"With the match against African champions and World Cup participants Nigeria, our international year starts with a big challenge," Dominik Thalhammer told the Austian FA website.
"You cannot be blinded by the world ranking placing, Nigerian women have a lot of experience on an international level."
Thalhammer will hope for an impressive outing against Dennerby's side with six Austrians set for their international bow.