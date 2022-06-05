2023 Afcon qualifying: Bafana Bafana defender Mashego released from camp ahead of Morocco showdown

The South Africa national team was due to leave for Rabat on Saturday night minus one player who has been a regular in recent games

Cape Town City defender Terrence Mashego will not be part of the Bafana Bafana team to face Morocco in Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

South Africa will clash with the Atlas Lions in both sides’ Group K opener at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium.

Mashego suffered a knee injury at training and was left behind on the trip to North Africa.

“Terrence Mashego has been released from camp and will not be travelling to Morocco with the team. He has sustained a knee injury,” it was announced on Bafana Bafana Twitter handle.

But coach Hugo Broos might not be too worried by Mashego’s absence as he has experienced replacements in place.

Defender of the Season in the just-ended Premier Soccer League Season Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns is a fitting option for Broos.

Another option would be Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela who started enjoying some game time towards the end of the season following an injury to Paseka Mako.

Mashego, however, played down his injury and believes he will be back to fitness soon.

“It’s a very bad situation but I think it’s not very bad injury because the doctor said it’s just a tear on the meniscus so I believe I will heal fast,” Mashego told Safa media.

“I was looking forward to this game but I believe we still have Lyle Lakay and Maela who I believe will do the job. I just have to focus on my injury right now and make sure I come back.”

The Morocco match is the first assignment for Bafana since the 5-0 drubbing by France in an international friendly match in March.

It is also the first campaign to qualify for a major tournament since their failed bid to book a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Broos will be under pressure to help South Africa make it to a continental competition under his tenure.