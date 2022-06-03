2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Zambia have aptitude and character to match Ivory Coast – Asanovic

The 56-year-old Croat declares the Chipolopolo ready for their first group fixture against the Elephants away in West Africa

Zambia head coach Aljosa Asanovic believes they have a strong team capable of taking down Ivory Coast when they face off in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade de Yamoussoukro on Friday.

The Chipolopolo, who had pitched camp in Accra, Ghana ahead of their Group H fixture, will face a daunting task against a star-studded Ivorian side but according to the Croatian coach, they are ready to battle in the away game.

“Ivory Coast have a very strong team, they are a very organised team with good players who play in big clubs but I am so positive about my players and my team,” Asanovic told FAZ media as quoted by Bolla Zambia.

“We have prepared very well, we are focused and we are going into the game very strong, I see the quality, the family atmosphere, and they are very professional.”

While Zambia have been absent from the Afcon finals for the last three editions, Asanovic believes a positive start will boost their chances to end the spell and lift the spirit of the country’s fans.

“I want to end this game against Ivory Coast in the best way for the people of Zambia, for me, my staff, and my players” Asanovic continued.

While Zambia will bank on skipper Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala, and Patson Daka, Ivory Coast will have a galaxy of European-based players to pick their squad from, including Sebastien Haller, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Kouame, Ibrahim Sangare, Max Gradel and Franck Kessie.

On the team’s preparations ahead of the game, Asanovic said: “The final preparations have finished, we have been working very hard and we are really looking forward to the game, I’m so happy with how my players have been reacting in training and just waiting for the reaction in the game tomorrow [Friday].

“The preparation is something else and the game is another thing but I am sure we have done everything and we are just waiting for the game. The first game is always important in every competition; we are playing against a very good team.”

Zambia are also pooled alongside Lesotho and Comoros and the former Croatian national team assistant coach has called on their fans to give the team support when they return home for their matchday two against the Coelacanths.

“I also want to say a couple of words to our fans who are the most important people for me and for my team, to support us and I invite the people to come to the second game which is also an important game for us, especially that we are at home,” Asanovic concluded.

The game against Comoros will be played at National Heroes Stadium on June 7.