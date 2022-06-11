2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria warned ahead of Sao Tome & Principe assignment

The Jose Peseiro-led team have been urged to repeat their performance against Sierra Leone to stand a chance of coming home with a win

Ex-Nigeria midfielder Henry Nwosu has warned the Super Eagles against underrating Sao Tome & Principe in their next Group A 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for Monday.

The West African team started their journey on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone. Jonathan Morsay had scored for the Leone Stars early but Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen answered in favour of the hosts.

The Falcons and True Parrots Team fell 5-1 away to Guinea-Bissau in their last outing.

Despite coming into the match as favourites, Nwosu believes Nigeria should give their best as they did in the victory over Leone Stars.

"Commencing the 2023 Afcon qualifiers with a victory against Sierra Leone is a good one by the Super Eagles," the now 58-year-old told Complete Sports.

"However, their next attention should focus on Sao Tome, going there and picking the maximum points.

"The players must not underestimate them because every country in Africa is now playing good football. They should maintain the same winning spirit they displayed against Sierra Leone because the three points are all that matters."

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo believes he and his teammates will improve after their 2-1 victory against Sierra Leone.

"Like you said we could have played better, we know ourselves we could have played better," Aribo told the media after the game.

"It's our first game with our coach, with all of us together, we are going to improve, and we are going to get better in the games to come. We can always improve, we are definitely going to get better and stronger in the games to come."

Article continues below

Ahead of matchday 2, Guinea-Bissau lead Group A with three points from their huge win in their last outing. The Super Eagles come second owing to their inferior goal difference.

While Nigeria will be away to Sao Tome & Principe, the leaders will have a tough assignment against Leone Stars.