2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Peseiro unmoved with absence of Troost-Ekong for Sao Tome and Principe clash

The 62-year-old Portuguese tactician reveals his defensive tactics ahead of their second Group A fixture at Stade Adrar

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro believes he has enough players at his disposal to replace injured defender William Troost-Ekong when they take on Sao Tome and Principe in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on Monday.

The Super Eagles will head into their second Group A fixture at Stade Adrar minus the Watford defender, who suffered a muscle injury during their opener against Sierra Leone and was not able to recover in time for the trip to Morocco.

In the game Nigeria won 2-1, the 28-year-old managed 82 minutes before making way for Spain-based Kenneth Omeruo.

Asked about his plans with the team minus Troost-Ekong, Peseiro told reporters as quoted by : “Ekong is not here but I have other players, I have other centre-backs.

“Of course, we want to improve our defensive process. Should be able to play a good centre-back.”

Meanwhile, the Portuguese manager has underlined the importance of picking the best starting XI in their assignments so that they can be at the top.

“We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents. Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it,” Peseiro continued.

“As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria have a huge pedigree and they also have both quality and quantity of players. It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games.”

The 62-year-old tactician further warned the Super Eagles not to underrate Sao Tome.

“Sao Tome have good players in their team,” he said as quoted by This Day. “We saw their last game, and even though they lost, they didn’t play too badly. We respect them.

“It’s good to respect your opponent in football,” Peseiro told a press conference in Morocco ahead of the match yesterday. We need to be at our best to beat them. We have to show strong desire and determination.

“We don’t think about 1-0, 2-0, or 5-0. We want to win, we want to score, we want to play well and we don’t want to concede a goal.”