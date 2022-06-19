2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria coach Peseiro challenged to come up with consistent XI

The Portuguese has a 100% winning record in competitive matches for the West Africans which has given them a good chance to qualify for Afcon

Ex-Nigeria forward Jonathan Akpoborie has challenged Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro to have a consistent first XI in order to perform well more consistently.

The Portuguese tactician has been in charge for a couple of weeks and managed to get two wins and as many losses.

He started with the 2-1 loss against Mexico in the friendly match played in the United States of America, before falling to Ecuador by a solitary goal in another build-up assignment.

However, he bounced back with a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. His second competitive match in charge was against minnows Sao Tome & Principe and his side registered a historic 10-0 win.

In the four games played, the tactician made changes to the team depending on the tactics he wanted to employ.

Akpoborie believes he should change that approach despite the team already in pole position to qualify for Afcon next year.

"I am so confident that the current crop of players in the Super Eagles are capable of qualifying and competing for the 2023 Afcon tournament," the 53-year-old former VfB Stuttgart player told Complete Sports.

"However, the coach, Jose Peseiro must ensure that he maintains a winning team. This will help the players also understand themselves and create a perfect relationship.

"It's also a good one that they defeated Sao Tome 10-0, that will at least send some message to other teams in Africa. My major concern is for the coaching crew to maintain stability in the team."

In the Afcon qualifiers, Nigeria lead their group with six points from the two matches played.

Guinea-Bissau are second with four points with the Leone Stars in third with one. Sao Tome are without a point at the bottom of the table.