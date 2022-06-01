2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Blow for Ivory Coast as Pepe, Bailly and Cornet miss Zambia clash

The Elephants have confirmed the absence of five players as they prepare to take on Chipolopolo in their Group H opener

Ivory Coast have suffered a huge blow after they revealed the absence of five players for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Zambia at Yamoussoukro Stadium on June 3.

The Elephants have confirmed Burnley attacker Maxwell Cornet, Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, defender Odilon Kossounou, who features for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, Eric Bailly of Manchester United, and Hassane Kamara of relegated Watford will miss their Group H fixture owing to respective injuries and illness.

“The Elephants have begun preparations for the first day of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Yamoussoukro Stadium,” read part of the statement on their social media pages.

“The Elephants coach, Jean Louis Gasset, and his players have started their training in Sol Beni, in the Asec Mimosas training camp. They were there this Tuesday with the main focus on working on rhythms of passes and addressing their sharpness in front of the goal.

“The new coach, Gasset basically has his whole world, 21 players present, and all available for the matchday one fixture. It is necessary to note some absent players in case of injury or illness: Maxwell Cornet, Nicolas Pepe, Odilon Kossounou, Eric Bailly, and Hassane Kamara.

The statement continued: “As for Kamara he is absent for a school examination.”

The Elephants have, however, confirmed reinforcement to their squad with two additions, namely Emmanuel Agbadou of KAS Eupen, and Kouassi Attohoula Yao of ASEC Mimosas while Oumar Diakite from Red Salzburg in Austria, joined the team’s camp on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Zambia received a major boost on Tuesday following the arrival in the camp of Sweden-based Emmanuel Banda and his Tanzanian teammate Rally Bwalya.

The Chipolopolo, who are camping in Accra, Ghana, in readiness to face the Elephants, confirmed on their social media pages: “Sweden-based Emmanuel Banda and his Tanzanian teammate Rally Bwalya have become the latest arrivals at the Chipolopolo camp in Accra.

“Banda who features for Djurgardens in Sweden and Bwalya, who is on the books of Simba SC of Tanzania, brought the number of foreign-based players in camp to 14.”

Elsewhere, SuperSport United midfielder Gampani Lungu is yet to join the Aljoaa Asanovic-led side in Ghana.

“Only SuperSport United midfielder Gampani Lungu is remaining to complete the 24-member squad summoned for Friday’s match in Yamoussoukro and the home game against Comoros on June 7 at National Heroes Stadium,” the statement continued.

Article continues below

“The Chipolopolo boys are camped in Ghana to acclimatize to West African conditions ahead of the Ivory Coast game.”

After their game against Zambia, Ivory Coast will travel to face Lesotho at Dobsonville Stadium on June 9.