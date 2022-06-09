2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Banda defends Malawi's Marinica after lack of entertainment criticism

The 25-year-old maintains they will keep trust with the style of play introduced by their Romanian coach when they face Syli Nationale

Malawi captain John Banda has defended the style deployed by the head of technical department, Mario Marinica for their second 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, against Guinea on Thursday.

The Flames launched their Group D campaign with a 2-1 victory against Ethiopia at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday. During the fixture, the Walia Ibex dominated the Flames with 658 completed passes while Malawi only had 252.

Overall, Ethiopia enjoyed massive possession at 73 percent against the Flames’ 27 percent and despite the display, the 25-year-old Banda, who turns out for Mozambican side UD Songo, insists they will stick with their coach’s style of play.

“We know supporters are used to us playing entertaining football, but entertaining football is not all that good if you don’t get results,” Banda said as quoted by the Malawi FA website.

“It’s better to play badly and win. What our coaches tell us, we will stick to that. We are just drivers under instructions and the coach is the instructor. We follow what he says.”

On their next assignment against Guinea, Banda said: “We know Guinea are a big team, but big teams are there to be beaten as well. Everyone knows the importance of this game and we are focused on getting a positive result.

“The morale is high in camp after Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Ethiopia in Malawi.”

Before coming up against Ethiopia, the Romanian coach stated the following about his plans: “If I remember well, there was a lot of passing for example against Cameroon in the World Cup qualifier there were about 410 passes and out of that, there was no shot on target, no shot at goal.

“So yes there is no entertainment in terms of passing quality. “But we need to get points we need to get results. And we have to do that based on the players and the opponents we face.

“So at the end of the day, as they say, there are horses for courses, so we try to do with what we have and according to opponents that we face.”

The game against Guinea will be played at Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry.