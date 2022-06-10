2023 Afcon Qualifier: Nigeria were not convincing despite win over Sierra Leone -Sodje

The 43-year-old former centre-back is optimistic Jose Peseiro-led team will be better after suggesting the win over Leone Stars was scrappy

Ex-Nigeria international Sam Sodje has suggested the Super Eagles were not convincing in their 2-1 win over Sierra Leone in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier played at the Abuja National Stadium on Thursday evening.

It was the Leone Stars who found the back of the net after just 11 minutes courtesy of Jonathan Morsay.

However, Everton star Alex Iwobi equalised for the home team five minutes later after finishing a Moses Simon assist.

Victor Osimhen scored what turned out to be the winning goal five minutes before the break after converting another Simon pass to ensure the team claimed maximum points in Group A.

It was also the first victory for Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro who had suffered 2-1 and 1-0 losses to Mexico and Ecuador respectively in friendly matches.

Despite the win, the former centre-back insists the home team should not be conceding goals but expressed optimism the team will be better in future assignments.

"I am happy we won and congratulations to the new coaching crew but to be honest we must stop conceding goals left right and centre. We must be winning games convincingly," Sodje told Brila FM.

"We need to give the coach the benefit of the doubt because he is still new in the job and he will get better."

Meanwhile, Peseiro expressed his satisfaction with how his team recovered from a goal down to claim maximum points.

"We are better than Sierra Leone in this game, we deserve to win," Peseiro told reporters after the game as quoted by Pulse.

"We changed the setup in the second half, I think it was only the last 10 minutes our opponent had some good moments.

"We created a lot of scoring chances, we could have won with a bigger margin, but the team needs more time and we must work."

The Super Eagles will now play Sao Tome and Principe who lost to Guinea-Bissau 5-1.