The Senegalese government has set aside $21 million to help the Lions of Teranga perform well in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal qualified for third World Cup

Senegalese government commits to sponsorship

250 tickets to be provided for visiting fans

WHAT HAPPENED: The Lions of Teranga made it to the finals of the prestigious global competition after defeating Egypt in the final rounds of qualifiers.

Cameroon, Ghana, Tunisia, and Morocco are the other four nations that will represent the African continent in the competition to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal have a talented squad, including 2022 Ballon d'Or runner-up Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy.

The government has committed to helping the Teranga Lions perform well by setting aside $21 million for their preparations and time in Qatar, hoping they qualify for the knockout stage.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Discussions took place between the ministry and the federation on the budget. Our representatives have confirmed to us that President Macky Sall has taken all the steps to ensure that the budget is mobilized and that all issues are taken care of in time to have a good preparation," Wiw Sport reported.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Senegalese government has further committed to providing 250 tickets for their citizens based in Qatar to cheer their team until their last match.

WHAT NEXT: Senegal will open their campaign on November 21 against the Netherlands, before facing hosts Qatar four days later.

Their group stage final match will be against Ecuador on November 11.