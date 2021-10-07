2022 World Cup Qualifiers: What Bafana Bafana need to do to beat Ethiopia - Kaizer Chiefs star Parker

Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Bernard Parker has offered some advice for South Africa ahead of their two crucial matches against Ethiopia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face Walia Ibex at Bahir Dar Stadium in Addis Ababa on Saturday, before the two teams meet again in another Group G game at FNB Stadium next week Tuesday.

Parker started for Bafana in their last meeting with Ethiopia in June 2013 and it was Walia Ibex, who emerged as 2-1 winners in the 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Addis Ababa.

Parker, who scored 23 goals in 72 matches for South Africa, urged Hugo Broos' charges to be clinical in dead ball situations in order to stand a good chance of defeating the East African side.

“They have speedy players. We have the skill to be able to counter them. We are dangerous from set-piece situations and when we get them, we need to make them count for us,” Parker told the club's media department.

“We need to target to get six points from these games. I think if we can come out with four points, it will be good because then all the pressure is on Zimbabwe and Ghana going into the last two games."

Parker scored the opening goal in 2013 to hand Bafana the lead, but he scored an unfortunate own goal to give Ethiopia the victory and the result would prove costly for South Africa.

Bafana then thumped Botswana 4-1 at home in their final match in their qualifying group, but it was Ethiopia, who progressed to the next round as Group A winners.

South Africa missed out on the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil and also failed to qualify for the 2018 showpiece in Russia.

Despite these recent qualification failures, Bafana are coming into their clash with Walia Ibex in a buoyant mood having claimed an impressive 1-0 victory over Ghana's Black Stars at home in their previous Group G match last month.

Two victories over Ethiopia would put Bafana in a strong position to advance to the next round with only the group winners advancing to the third and final knockout round of qualifiers.