2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Shikhalo, Gonzalez return as Harambee Stars' Firat names squad 

New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named a 34-man Harambee Stars squad with Farouk Shikhalo and Ismael Gonzalez recalled ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mali.



Simba SC's Joash Onyango, who was not part of the team that played and drew 0-0 and 1-1 against Uganda and Rwanda respectively in the previous qualifiers, has also returned for the first time since March. The players selected from the local clubs will start entering camp on Thursday, while the foreign-based ones - depending on their clubs' commitments - are expected to start arriving during the weekend.



Richard Odada - who made his debut against Uganda at Nyayo Stadium, has been maintained in the provisional team that also has Erick Kapaito, who finished the 2020/21 season as the Premier League's top scorer with 24 goals.

Kenya will travel to Mali on October 7 before hosting the West African rivals three days later for the return leg.



Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Faruk Shikhalo (KMC, Tanzania), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Tusker)



Defenders: Joseph Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), David Odhiambo (Napsa, Zambia), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), David Owino (KCB), Abud Omar (AEL Larisa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Patila Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Ismael Gonzalez (Real Murcia, Spain), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Regan Otieno (KCB), Erick Zakayo (Tusker), Ovella Ochieng (Marumo Gallants, South Africa), Philip Mayaka (Colorado Rapids, USA), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)



Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Henry Meja (Tusker, Kenya), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)