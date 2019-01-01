2022 WC Qualifiers: Qatar have taken giant strides towards developing football compared to India’s baby steps

Qatar have improved leaps and bounds since their U23 side drew 1-1 against India U23 in the Olympics qualification in 2011….

will face for only the second time in history as the two teams lock horns in a Group E clash of the World Cup 2022 and 2023 joint qualification preliminary round in Doha on Tuesday.

and have had contrasting start to their campaign this time. While India succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at home against Oman after leading until 82 minutes, Qatar had thrashed Afghanistan 6-0.

After the disappointing defeat, Igor Stimac’s men face an uphill task of facing the reigning Asian champions Qatar in their own den.

The only time before this India had met Qatar at the senior level was back in 1996 in the Group stages of World Cup 1998 qualification. The Qataris had routed the Indian side 6-0. India played against Qatar in a practice match which they won 2-1. Though it remains a result to boast of, the match holds no official status.

The last meeting of these two teams at any level was back in 2017 when India’s U23 side went to Qatar AFC U23 Championship qualifiers where Qatar prevailed 1-0 after an error by India custodian Vishal Kaith.

Six years back, however, India had managed a 1-1 draw against Qatar U23s. The match was held at the Balewadi Stadium Pune in a London Olympics 2012 qualifiers game. Qatar were carrying forward a 3-1 lead from the first leg. An own goal from Qatar had put India in front in the match but the visitors came back to score in the second half and confirmed their spot in the next round. India could have won that match if Lalrindika Ralte had failed to convert a penalty in the first half.

Although India under the tutelage of Desmond Bulpin failed to secure a birth in the Olympics, their spirited performance and fighting spirit were praised.

Eight years have passed since that match and Qatar and India are now at completely different junctures. While Qataris have grown leaps and bounds and have conquered Asia recently, India are yet to find their ground at the continental level.

A few players from that U23 Qatar side like skipper Hassan Al Haydos are a part of the current senior Qatar squad. On the other hand, only Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from the Indian side in 2011 is currently playing for the senior national side.

While Qatar have meticulously nurtured the young players over a long period of time, India started the Arrows project around that time which was put to an end soon before being revived recently. The Maroons have taken giant strides towards the development of the game in the country compared to India’s snail-paced development which has gathered a bit of pace in recent times.

In eight years Qatar have developed and improved their performance in each and every competition they played and have now won the Asian Cup and will be playing their maiden World Cup in 2022 as hosts. Whereas, India are still trying to make themselves a regular candidate at the continental stage.