Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was among the missing faces as 15 players opened Ghana’s camp for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa on Monday.

The 28-year-old’s availability for the final two rounds of games in the African zone group stage hangs in the balance due to a groin problem that forced him out of The Gunners’ 1-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

He is among 28 players called up by Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac for the final two games where the Black Stars play as guests of Ethiopia on Thursday and host South Africa in the last match on Sunday.

While no official word has been given on the former Atletico Madrid man’s availability for the November internationals, Goal understands Partey is expected to miss the Ethiopia tie but travel to link up with the Black Stars for the South Africa showdown.

In his absence, 15 players trained on Monday as the West Africans opened camp in an unconventional manner, engaging a lower division side in a friendly match as the first activity of their meet-up.

In the end, the Black Stars walked away with a 5-1 win over Division One club Golden Kicks, thanks to goals from returning striker Rickmond Boakye-Yiadom (2x), Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew, Sporting Club-linked Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Italy-based Caleb Ekuban.

The other players in Monday’s camp were captain Andre Ayew, goalkeepers Joseph Wollacott, Manaf Nurudeen, and Richard Attah, Dreams right-back Philemon Baffour and Asante Kotoko centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu.

The others were Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo, China-based Mubarak Wakaso, debutant Edmund Addo, Samuel Owusu of Saudi side Al Fayha and Yeni Malatyaspor striker Benjamin Tetteh.

Players, including Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and the Reading duo of Abdul Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom, were expected in camp on Monday night.

Bordeaux left-back Gideon Mensah, meanwhile, will not join camp, having been ruled out of the upcoming internationals due to injury. Israel-based Montari Kamahene has been called up as a replacement.