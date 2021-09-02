2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Everton’s Iwobi, & Leicester City’s Iheanacho ruled out of Cape Verde clash

The Super Eagles will be without their England-based stars for the qualification match against the Blue Sharks on Friday

Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Peter Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will be absent for Nigeria’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification versus Cape Verde.



The quintet will hold sway when the Super Eagles take on Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday evening but will fly back to England immediately.

Giving an update on his players in a zoom conference monitored by Goal, coach Gernot Rohr made this known less than 24 hours prior to their crunch fixture against Peter Butler’s Lone Star.

Notwithstanding, he stated that he will parade another set of players against the Blue Sharks in Mindelo.



"There are only two new players in camp: Malmo FF’s Innocent Bonke and Bologna’s Kingsley Michael. These players did very well during training,” the German tactician said.

“They are two defensive midfielders but have few chances to play tomorrow [on Friday] because we have all the UK based players around.

“Also, none of the UK based players will be with us for the second game. They have to leave after the match tomorrow against Liberia.

“They will not be in Cape Verde and which means there will be another team but for the moment, we will only focus on the first game.”



The Premier League had vowed not to release players for international engagements in 'red list' countries, where they would have to quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom because of Covid restrictions.

“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month,” a statement on the Premier League website read.

“The clubs' decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window.

“This follows Fifa’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

“Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.”

“If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a Uefa club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup,” it continued.

“This period takes into consideration 10 days of hotel quarantine on return to England but does not include any additional time that would be required for players to regain match fitness.”