2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria have no excuse not to demolish Liberia – Odegbami

The three-time African champions will host the Lone Stars at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday for their opening group match

Former Nigeria international Segun Odegbami is expecting the Super Eagles to "completely annihilate" Liberia when they face off in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying game on Friday.

Gernot Rohr’s men are aiming to begin their campaign for a ticket for next year’s global showpiece by securing maximum points in front of 5,000 home fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The last time both teams met was in an international friendly game in September 2018 with Nigeria grabbing a 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simy Nwankwo in Monrovia.

Ahead of Friday's encounter in Lagos, Odegbami - who starred in Nigeria's successful outing at the 1980 Afcon - is confident to see the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists cruise to victory over Peter Butler's side, who have won just one of their last five matches.

The Super Eagles head into the game ranked 34th in the recently released Fifa world rankings - 116 places in front of their West African neighbours.

“I'm not even thinking about the match, that one is a walkover,” Odegbami told Kennis 109.4FM.

“When you compare the qualities of players in both sides even though we're talking of a team. At this point, there's no excuse in the world should we not demolish and destroy and completely annihilate the Lone Stars of Liberia.

“There's absolutely no excuse. In fact, with the quality of players we have, if we don't qualify for the World Cup with ease and if we do not win the next Nations Cup with ease then something is wrong somewhere.”

Nigeria are yet to win the Afcon title since their last triumph in 2013 and their best finish at the World Cup remains the Round of 16, at the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions.

Rohr's side are focused on topping Group C of the qualifying series, which will grant them a spot in the final qualifiers where they will face another group winner in a two-legged game.

After Friday’s home match, the three-time African champions are scheduled to travel to Cape Verde for their second Group C fixture on September 7.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Blue Sharks and Central African Republic kicked off their qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw in Douala.