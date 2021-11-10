2022 World Cup qualifiers: Liberia land in Morocco for Nigeria without Wilson & Hellberg

The Liberia senior national team have landed in Tangiers on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The team, led by Mighty Barrolle Vice President Roseline Hunter-Konneh, arrived in the Moroccan city, with Peter Butler‘s men expected to have their first training session later in the day.

Although the Lone Star stand no chance of qualifying for the third round – having lost 1-0 to Cape Vere last time out – a win would restore some pride for the side as well prop up their world ranking.

Meanwhile, six members of the Lone Star are still expected in camp for the showdown against Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles.

They are Prince Balde (FC Drita, Kosovo), Moussa Sanoh (CS Mioveni, Romania, Sylvanus Nimley (Ilves, Finland), Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), Seth Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), and Abrahim Soumaoro (Paeek FC, Cyprus).

Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-half brace ensured that the three-time African Champions silenced Liberia 2-0 in the reverse fixture staged at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Three days after taking on Nigeria inside Stade Ibn Batouta Tangiers, they will face the Central African Republic in their last Group C match of the qualification series.

According to the Liberian Football Association president Mustapha Raji, Morocco was picked as an alternative home venue because of the minimum cost attached and the cordial relationship between the LFA and the Royal Morocco Football Federation.





LIBERIA SQUAD FOR NIGERIA & CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Goalkeepers: Derrick Julu (Watanga FC, Liberia), Tommy Songo's (LISCR FC, Liberia) and Boison Wynney de Souza (FC Someșul Dej, Romania)

Defenders: Sampson Dweh (LPRC Oilers, Liberia) Ben Benaiah (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Alvin Maccornel (Watanga FC, Liberia) Carlos Williams (Watanga FC, Liberia), Prince Balde (FC Drita, Kosovo), Jamal Arago (Sabail FK, Azerbaijan) and Mark Pabai (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands)

Midfielders: Abrahim Soumaoro (Paeek FC, Cyprus), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Marcus Macaulay (Sahab FC, Jordan), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Justin Salmon (Degerfors IF, Sweden) and Abu Kamara (FC Makedonija, North Macedonia)

Article continues below

Forwards: Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), Moussa Sanoh (CS Mioveni, Romania), Van-Dave Harmon (KF Laci, Albania), Kpah Sherman(Kedah FC, Malaysia) and Sylvanus Nimley (Ilves, Finland)











