FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh name 36-member preliminary squad

The Bangladesh Football Federation named a 36-member preliminary squad that will start preparation for the qualifiers in isolation....

The Bangladesh national team is set to begin their preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC joint-qualifiers.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced a 36-man preliminary squad that will attend the practice camp in isolation from August 5. A 23-member squad will be extracted from the primary shortlist.

Bashundhara Kings, the champions of the 2018-19 Bangladesh Premier League and one of ’s opponents in the group stage of the 2020 , have the largest representation in the squad with 14 players.

More teams

The Indian team will visit their neighbours on 8th October and attempt to better the 1-1 result they achieved at home.

Following are the 36 players who have been named in the preliminary squad.