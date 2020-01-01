India vs Qatar: Igor Stimac names probables

The Blue Tigers will be hosting Qatar on March 26th...

The coach of the Indian national team, Igor Stimac, has called for an initial camp for 23 players on March 9th while another 20 players are set to join on March 16th, 2020.

In the total of 43 players, it may be noted that players from (ISL) sides , , and of those who will be involved in the play-offs and possible in the final slated for March 14th are omited in the first batch.

The only exception would be Chennaiyin FC's Jeje Lalpekhlua, after the Mizo striker was left out of Stimac's plans for the King's Cup and Intercontinental Cup in 2019 due to a knee injury. The 29-year-old last donned the shirt in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) in January 2019.

More teams

Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhingan will be hopeful of returning to first team action after missing the ISL season with . The center-back was part of the team that held to a goalless draw in the previous leg and has not been part of competitive football since.



Squad for camp starting March 9:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Md. Rafique Ali Sardar;

Defenders: Pratik Chowdhary, Shubham Sarangi, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot, Adil Khan, Sandesh Jhingan;

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai, Raynier Fernandes, Nikhil Poojary, Mawihmingthanga, Halicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad;

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Liston Colaco.



Squad for camp starting March 16:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill;

Defenders: Prabir Das, Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sumit Rathi, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai;

Midfielders: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jackichand Singh;

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Soosai Raj Micheal.