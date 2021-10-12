2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac on potential starting spot for Jordan Ayew

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is unable to guarantee misfiring striker Jordan Ayew a starting spot ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The Black Stars are set to take on The Warriors in a Group G matchday four fixture in Harare, three days after registering a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Ayew has come under criticism for his shyness in front of goal in recent times, but he did ensure an assist in the first game against the same side on Saturday.

“I never reveal the starting line up the day before the match because this is not the way I do my work but the goalscorers and attackers often come to a crisis and in these circumstances, they are trying to overcome the problem and start scoring to make their performance better. We are here and we talk to him,” Rajevac said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

“He feels the support he gets from everybody. Whether he starts or comes as a substitute later in the game, we count on all of our players. As I always say, it is important to start the match in an appropriate way and to finish it in the right way.”

Currently, one point adrift of group leaders South Africa, Ghana are under pressure to secure full points in Tuesday’s tie.

Anything but a win on the part of the Black Stars could play into the hands of Bafana who are tipped to beat Ethiopia at home in the other group game of the day.

“In this kind of job and especially in this kind of situation you have to learn how to manage the pressure,” Rajevac remarked.

“For us, it is a must-win match and every match is the most important and hardest match so let’s take one step at a time.

“We have confidence and so we will learn how to handle the pressure because if you cannot handle pressure, you can’t succeed in this game.

“It is something that we have to cope with and I think we will do that successfully.”

Only the group winners after matchday six will secure qualification for the third and final round of qualification.