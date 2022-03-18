2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ex-Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah optimistic ahead of Nigeria clash

Former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah believes the Black Stars are more than capable of beating Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana and Nigeria are set to battle it out in the third and final round of the African zone qualifiers over two legs on March 25 and 29.

The first fixture comes off at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with the return leg billed for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the Nigerian capital of Abuja.

“It is about Ghana and I will entreat all and sundry to rally behind the Black Stars against Nigeria for us to win,” Appiah, who has had two separate coaching spells with the Black Stars, is quoted as saying by Footballghana.

“It is not going to be an easy game, but I believe if we support the team wholeheartedly, we will be victorious.”

As the countdown for the double-header continues, a lot of talks have focused on Ghana’s squad which has been kept in secret by the Football Association.

Earlier this week, GFA Executive Committee member Samuel Anim Addo reveals the hold-up in squad announcement is part of strategies to outwit the opposition.

“Strategically, we must keep our opponents [Nigeria] confused; they are confused and the time that they will need to regroup and organise themselves to know what our strengths are will be limited,” Addo told Citi TV.

“The players who have been selected [for the double-header] know they are travelling and are already preparing for the game.

“The most important thing is that you will get Ghanaians who are going to die for the country.”

The World Cup tournament is set to run between November 21 and December 18.

Appiah was Ghana’s head coach as the West Africans beat Egypt, thanks to a convincing 6-1 first-leg home win in Kumasi, to qualify for the 2014 edition of the global showpiece in Brazil.

The outing in South Africa was the Black Stars’ last appearance at the tournament, having failed to qualify for the 2018 championship in Russia.