2022 World Cup qualifiers: Everton’s Iwobi leads early arrivals in Nigeria camp for Liberia & Cape Verde games

The Super Eagles nest has begun to fill up ahead of September’s international games against the Lone Star and Blue Sharks

The Nigeria national team camp is beginning to bubble ahead of September’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.

The Super Eagles commence their journey for a ticket to Qatar versus the Lone Stars on September 3 before trying the Blues Sharks for size four days later in Mindelo.

Everton’s Alex Iwobi as well as Leicester City’s duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are among the early birds at the plush Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island - where the three-time African champions are camped.

Others include Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Kingsley Michael, Francis Uzoho, Henry Onyekuru, Peter Etebo as well as CSKA Moscow’s Chidera Ejuke.

After sweating out in gym sessions ahead of Tuesday’s first training session, the players took part in footie volley this evening as other players are expected in camp.

Meanwhile, team administrator Dayo Enebi disclosed that 17 other players, including Ahmed Musa, defenders William Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Olu Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Tyronne Ebuehi and Chidozie Awaziem will touch base before the close of Monday.

Whereas Rangers’ Joe Aribo and Genk’s Paul Onuachu are expected on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s encounter against Peter Butler’s Liberia would be the third meeting between the two countries in Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

En route to earning a ticket to the 2002 World Cup staged in South Korea and Japan, the Super Eagles squared up against the Liberians over two legs.

Christopher Wreh’s brace earned the Lone Stars 2-1 a win over Nigeria, at Monrovia’s National Complex, with Nwankwo Kanu scoring the goal for the visitors in the first leg.

Kanu and Victor Agali were on target for the 1994 African kings as they subdued a side which boasted of George Weah 2-0 at the Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt in the second leg.



Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium).