2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt invite nine foreign-based players for Senegal clash

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz has selected nine foreign-based players for their 2022 Fifa World Cup final qualifying match against Senegal.

The North Africans are set to face the Teranga Lions in Dakar on March 25 and later host Aliou Cisse’s men in Cairo, four days later.

As expected, Liverpool forward and two-time African Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah made the list alongside Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Galatasaray’s Mostafa Mohamed and

A notable inclusion is Yeni Malatyaspor star Karim Hafez who is back in the national team set-up after his international match against Niger in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2019.

Hafez has played in 23 Turkish Super Lig matches this season, even though they sit at the bottom of the table.

World Cup Qualification

Egypt x Senegal

These are the nine foreign-based players selected for the Provisional List:



Karim Hafez (Yeni Malatyaspor)

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC)

Mostafa Fathy (Al Taawoon)

Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray)

(...) — Carlos Queiroz (@Carlos_Queiroz) March 9, 2022

Names of Foreign-based stars

Karim Hafez (Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC)

Mostafa Fathy (Al Taawoon), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Konyaspor), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Altay), Omar Marmoush (VFB Stuttgart) and Mahmoud Trezeguet (Istanbul Basaksehir FK).

Article continues below

The final list should be released in the coming days with Afcon penalty hero Mohamed Abou Gabal who plays for Zamalek expected to make the final shortlist.

The World Cup qualifying game comes as an opportunity for the Pharaohs to bounce back to winning ways after they were defeated by Senegal in the final of Afcon 2021.