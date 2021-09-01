2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Boboye warns Super Eagles ahead of Liberia clash

Going by the Fifa world rankings in August, Gernot Rohr's side are 116 places above their West African rivals

Akwa United manager Kennedy Boboye has advised Nigeria not to underestimate Liberia in Friday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying encounter in Lagos.

The three-time African champions have previously played the Lone Stars 14 times across all competitions and they remain the dominant team with nine previous wins.

The last time Nigeria lost to Liberia was in July 2000 during a World Cup qualifying campaign, with ex-Arsenal star Christopher Wreh scoring their two goals as Sunday Oliseh grabbed a consolation for the visitors in Monrovia.

With the Super Eagles looking to advance to their third straight World Cup finals, the 2020-21 NPFL-winning coach urged Gernot Rohr’s men to get themselves ready for a good fight at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and keep their unbeaten home record against the Lone Stars intact.

“I will pray that we win convincingly because I don't think there is any small team again on the continent,” Boboye told Goal.

“We’ve got a shock from Liberia some time ago and I think that would be an eye-opener for us this time around. There is no small country again and all we need to do now is to put our house in our order and make sure we get the goals and the three points.”

The other teams in Group C, Cape Verde and Central African Republic, started their qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw in Douala earlier on Wednesday.

In addition, Boboye believes the 30 players in the Super Eagles’ camp are ready to give their all to help the team begin their qualification expedition on a winning note.

“The players they have invited are all playing at their clubs so I give kudos to all of them for making sure they bring their A-game into the team,” he continued.

“Anybody that is in camp will definitely want to give out his best because they are all good players.”

After Friday’s game in Lagos, the Super Eagles will travel to Cape Verde for their next Group C fixture next Tuesday.

They will face Central African Republic home and away in October before wrapping up their group outings in November.