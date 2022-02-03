2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Addo touted as wisest Ghana choice ahead of Nigeria showdown

Former Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara believes the appointment of Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto as new Ghana boss will be the best decision ahead of next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying encounter with Nigeria.



Addo and ex-Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton have emerged as the two leading candidates for the vacant Black Stars position.



Ghana are set to host Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers before traveling away for the reverse fixture in what will see the aggregate winners secure a ticket for the tournament in Qatar.



“We’re just about four weeks to playing against Nigeria. Anything other than being focused on that match against Nigeria is us shooting ourselves in the foot,” Daara told Joy FM.



“And I say these things for two reasons, while journalists have been sent on a wild goose chase, the Nigerians are focused.



“They will name their squad for the game against Ghana in the coming days, we don’t have anybody in charge.



“So the wisest thing the GFA can do is to look for somebody that knows the squad, that knows the players, has worked with the players, knows the psyche of Ghanaian players and can move to stabilize the team in the midst of this outing in the Afcon that does not impress all of us, so that we can go with a strong face to face Nigeria.”



Ghana are looking to name a replacement for Milovan Rajevac who was sacked from his position as head coach following a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign.



Addo was one of two Ghana assistant coaches during the Serbian’s reign, combining the post with his job at Dortmund.



At Afcon, however, he was unable to join the Black Stars, owing to club commitments.



“Anything other than that will further damage the team and will give us no chance in playing against Nigeria. And for that matter for me, Otto Addo ticks all the boxes,” Daara added.



“At the 2014 World Cup, you’d remember that Germany beat every country including Brazil with more than 7 goals. Ghana was the only country that was able to hold Germany.



“That tactic or those tactics used by Ghana’s coach, Kwesi Appiah to hold Germany, and in fact we were on the verge of beating Germany, was prepared by Otto Addo. He was then the scout for the team against Germany.”



A GFA delegation has traveled to Germany to hold talks with Addo for a possible appointment.