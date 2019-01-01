2022 World Cup qualifying: Sierra Leone fans damage Umaru Bangura’s house after penalty miss

An unhappy group of supporters broke into the Leone Stars skipper’s premises to express their rage after his miss against Peter Butler’s men on Sunday

Following his penalty miss against Liberia in Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying clash, Umaru Bangura’s house in Freetown, Sierra Leone, was attacked by enraged fans.

The Leone Stars needed to win by at least two clear goals to progress after losing the first leg 3-1 in Paynesville.

Kei Kamara’s 55th-minute goal put Sierra Leone in front at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, but their aspirations faded into thin air after Bangura’s 95th-minute penalty was saved by 18-year-old Ashley Williams – as Sella Tetteh’s side crumbled 3-2 on aggregate.

To express their discontent, fans besieged the captain’s house and blitzed it with stones. According to the BBC, windows and doors of his residence were badly dented.

Narrating his ordeal, the FC Zurich star claimed it was the worst days of his life, although he showed remorse for his miss.

“[It was] one of the worst days of my life," he told the BBC. “I can't even go outside because I didn't expect this kind of hostility towards me.

"I did my job by stepping up as the captain to take the spot-kick I am really disappointed. But at the same time, I wish to say sorry [and] beg for their forgiveness."

Four Red Cross volunteers were bruised as they were accused of salvaging the defender from the fans, and sports minister Ibrahim Nyelenkeh has expressed his discontent with the show of shame.

"I was really disappointed with the Sierra Leoneans," he told the BBC.

"Some disgruntled hoodlums went to [Bangura's] house and pelted stones at it. It is not good for the game. He is our captain [and] football is a game of chance.

"[Hooliganism] is becoming unprecedented. I think measures should be put in place to combat it."

