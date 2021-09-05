2022 World Cup Qualifier: 'It doesn't matter whether I score as long as Kenya win' - Olunga

The towering forward has not scored for the national team since his strike against Egypt in 2019, but he is putting the team's ambitions first

Kenya captain Michael Olunga insists getting a win against Rwanda in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday is more important than having his name on the scoresheet.

The celebrated attacker has struggled to get a goal for Kenya of late, with his last strike coming way back in November 2019 in 1-1 draw away to Egypt in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the Harambee Stars' match against Amavubi in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the forward insists the team is well prepared.

'We are coming here for a mission'

"It is going to be a big game but we are prepared for the challenge," Olunga told Goal.

"We are coming into the game days after a 0-0 draw against Uganda. The players are now more motivated, we are coming here for a mission. Of course, we have to respect the opponent, but at the same time we have planned well, we know our tactics.

"I believe it is going to be a good encounter. Football is a teamwork game, not an individual one. If I score or another player scores it doesn't matter as long as the team wins and bags maximum points.

"Each game presents an opportunity for us to go out there and fight for the country. Whoever is going to be given the opportunity, be it me, be it another striker it doesn't matter since each and everyone is willing and ready to work for the team and Kenya as a whole."

Mulee denies FKF interference in squad selection

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has come out to vehemently deny someone in the Football Kenya Federation is influencing his squad selection in the qualifiers.

The 53-year-old tactician was in the spotlight before Kenya played rivals Uganda in their opening fixture of the qualifiers at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday. Reports emerged he had delayed naming his starting XI because “a top official in the federation" had ordered him to pick players he was not ready to use.

"I have the mantle of the national team and I want to win, nobody can influence my first XI, it has never happened anywhere in the world so if someone has that information, he should come and give it to me because...[he laughs], I pick the team, I make the decisions, win or lose it is all on 'Ghost’ Mulee,'" he told Goal.

In the other Group E encounter on Monday, Uganda will host Mali who are on top after winning their match against Rwanda by a solitary goal.