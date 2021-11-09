2022 World Cup Qualification: ‘Super Eagles are in good shape’ – Rohr

Nigeria's senior national team players are in "good shape" ahead of Saturday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Liberia, says coach Gernot Rohr.

Ahead of the crunch fixture against the Lone Stars, billed for Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangiers, the Super Eagles trained for the first time on Tuesday evening.

As of the time of filing this report, the trio of Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and John Noble are still being expected.

Speaking with the NFF media, the German tactician stated that all his players are very fit and hope it remains that way until they lock horns with Peter Butler’s side.

“We had 21 players, two goalkeepers and we are still missing three players who will come tomorrow, but it was a good training session,” Rohr said.

“We already started in the hotel this morning to recover and this afternoon, we trained at 5 pm – which is the time of the match on Saturday.

“We had a good [training] with the players, some of them played two days ago before travelling, so we have to be careful because of injuries, but everything went well.

“My players are in good shape and there were some good goals [during training].

“The week is starting well which is good and we have a wonderful condition here in Morocco to train.

“I hope that by tomorrow [Wednesday] everyone will be here.”

Victory over the Liberians would brighten the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the third round of qualifiers.

After four matches played so far, they lead Group C having accrued nine points, while the Lone Stars sit at the base with just three points from the same number of matches.

Since their maiden appearance at the global football showpiece in USA 1994, Nigeria have qualified for the tournament on six occasions.

Their best finish remains a Round of 16 finish achieved in USA 1994, France 1998 and Brazil 2014.

NIGERIA SQUAD FOR LIBERIA AND CAPE VERDE

Goalkeepers: John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

