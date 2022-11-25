2022 World Cup: Ghana were punished for their mistakes but are used to difficult situations - Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is optimistic his team will bounce back from Thursday's loss against Portugal and advance from Group H.

Ghana lost to Portugal in a five-goal thriller

Ayew scored first goal for Africa in Qatar

Black Stars skipper hopeful team will bounce back

WHAT HAPPENED: Ghana had chances to score but did not capitalise on them. They eventually conceded first through a controversial penalty converted by former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although the Black Stars captain Andre Ayew equalised moments later, concentration lapses allowed the European nation to score two quick goals courtesy of Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, before Ghana pulled one back through Osman Bukari to ensure it ended 3-2.

Ayew and his teammates were left frustrated, but the skipper is convinced the team will recover.

WHAT HE SAID: "In football, you would always pay for your mistakes and that is what happened to us. We made some errors and they punished us," Ayew said as quoted by Liberty News.

"The last two goals from Portugal were so quick we could not recover. But we have always survived difficult conditions and we would come back good.

"I know this team, we always get out of very difficult conditions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By scoring on Thursday, Ayew and Ghana became the first player and team from Africa to score a World Cup goal in the ongoing mundial.

Senegal had fallen 2-0 against the Netherlands with Tunisia and Denmark playing to a goalless draw. The same scoreline was witnessed in the match between Morocco and Croatia while Cameroon fell by a solitary goal against Switzerland.

Ghana are currently at the bottom of Group H with no points as A Selecao enjoy the top spot. Uruguay and South Korea played to a goalless draw in the group's other matchday one fixture.

WHAT NEXT: The Black Stars now turn their attention to South Korea on Monday as Portugal play Uruguay.