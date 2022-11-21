2022 World Cup: Cameroon legend Eto'o joins thousands of Africans to support Senegal against Netherlands

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o was on the pitch witnessing Senegal lose 2-0 to the Netherlands in the World Cup's Group A encounter.

Eto'o is with Cameroon in Qatar

He joined the fans to cheer Senegal

Cameroon to play on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED: The Lions of Teranga was the first African side to play in the ongoing competition in Qatar. Thousands of fans turned up to support the reigning 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions.

One of the many supporters was actually Fecafoot President Eto'o who was captured wearing the Senegalese jersey.

It was an act of loyalty to the African side despite the fact that Cameroon are also taking part in the competition.

@FecafootOfficie president @SamuelEtoo is in the Stadium to support the Teranga Lions of Senegal. pic.twitter.com/22kJMcleGe — Angu Lesley (@angulesley442) November 21, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal - who were missing the services of their influential attacker Sadio Mane, put up a brave fight but lost the match by two goals.

With six minutes to go, a cross was played into the danger zone and Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy was beaten to it by Cody Gakpo.

Senegal pushed for an equaliser and committed numbers forward; they were eventually caught in a counter-attack and Davy Klaassen pounced on a rebound - after Mendy spilt the seemingly harmless shot, to win it for the Oranje.

THE VERDICT: Eto'o will not be impressed with the number of chances Senegal missed considering the fact that he was one of the best African strikers during his playing days.

WHAT NEXT: While Senegal will be preparing to play Qatar in their next outing, Eto'o and Cameroon are ready to face Switzerland on Thursday.