2022 World Cup: Ghana deserved more penalties against South Africa - Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye was spot-on with his decision to award the Black Stars a penalty in their 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with South Africa on Sunday.





Officiating has dominated discussions after the game amid complaints from visiting South Africa who feel they were handed a raw deal by the first-half penalty which Ayew dispatched for the only goal of the match.





Rushine De Reuck was adjudged to have pushed Daniel Amartey in the box following a corner.





“It was a clear penalty on [Amartey]. In fact, we had chances to get more penalties and should have been given two more,” Ayew said when asked about the incident during the post-match press conference.





“I think we had more clear chances. Yes, it was a tough game, but we won this game fair and square. We could have scored more.”





So crucial was the penalty incident to the outcome of the match and the ultimate outlook of the standings in Group G that it sent Ghana top of the table and into the next round of the competition.





Although both teams are tied on 13 points after matchday six, as well as goal difference, the Black Stars progress by superior goals scored advantage.





Bafana coach Hugo Broos was also asked about the penalty after the game.





“I couldn’t see it. I just saw [Amartey] go down. He went down many times in the game but I didn’t see [that incident]. But I saw my players were surprised,” said the Belgian at the post-match presser.





“It was a game that was played not on level. Ghana had to win and they won.





“I’m not happy with how the referee allowed Ghana to play aggressively. He should have allowed [the aggression] for both sides.”





Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, meanwhile, has confirmed they will launch a formal complaint to Fifa about Sunday’s incident.





In the third and final round of the qualifiers, Ghana are set for a play-off tie with a yet-to-be-determined opponent, with the winners after two legs qualifying for the World Cup.





The Black Stars, quarter-finalists in 2010, are seeking a return to the global showpiece after failing to make the 2018 edition in Russia.