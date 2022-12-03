2022 World Cup: Addo quits Ghana role after Uruguay defeat

Otto Addo has confirmed he will leave his role as the coach of Ghana after suffering a 2-0 defeat World Cup defeat against Uruguay on Friday.

Addo helped Ghana qualify for the World Cup

Ghana won one match against South Korea

They failed to reach the knockout stage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars failed to reach the Round of 16 after a first-half double from Giorgian de Arrascaeta condemned them to a second defeat in their final Group H fixture at Al Janoub Stadium.

Speaking after the game which saw Ghana miss a penalty courtesy of Andre Ayew, the 47-year-old Addo, who doubles as a talent coach for Borussia Dortmund, revealed he will be stepping down.

WHAT HE SAID: "I always said if we qualified for the World Cup I'd resign afterwards, even if we were world champions," Addo told reporters when asked if he will stay on as Black Stars coach.

"My family see our future in Germany.

Confirmation of Otto Addo leaving role as Ghana coach. pic.twitter.com/SVJamooIYR — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) December 2, 2022

"Football is beautiful, sometimes it is ugly. It is ugly for us today [Friday]. We have to learn and I'm very sure we will learn from this in the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Addo took charge of the Black Stars on a temporary basis in February and he helped Ghana to secure the World Cup ticket after defeating Nigeria on the away goals rule in the final round of qualifiers.

He was later confirmed on a permanent basis and prepared Ghana for the global competition in Qatar. Ghana were pooled alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. They lost 3-2 against the Selecao in the opener, and defeated South Korea 3-2 before losing 2-0 to Uruguay.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? The Ghana FA will have to hire a new coach to prepare the Black Stars for the Africa Nations Championship where they have been pooled in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.

They will face hosts Madagascar in the opener at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on January 15.