2022 World Cup: Addo dismisses GFA interference in naming Ghana squad

Otto Addo has rubbished claims the Ghana squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar was influenced by top Ghana Football Association officials.

Addo named final squad on Monday

Says he did it with his technical bench

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea & Uruguay

WHAT HAPPENED? Before naming his final squad for the global competition, there were reports some top officials at GFA were influencing which players should board the plane to the Gulf nation.

The allegations prompted Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo to openly implore the country's football boss Kurt Okraku and his office to give the Black Stars technical bench room to make their own decisions.

Speaking after naming his final squad, Addo cleared the air by stating he did it with his technical bench and that there was no interference.

WHAT HE SAID: “Thank you to the GFA President [Kurt Okraku] for allowing me to do my work,” he told the media as quoted by Kessben Online.

“For me, that’s the most important thing. To be able to make decisions myself, of course alongside the technical team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Addo's final squad saw injured goalkeepers Joe Wollacott, who plays for Charlton Athletic and Richard Ofori of Orlando Pirates miss out owing to injuries.

Other players missing out include Joseph Paintsil, who is having a great season with KRC Genk in Belgium, young forward Felix Afen-Gyan and Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADDO? Before the Black Stars head to Qatar, Addo will get a chance to test his squad with a friendly against Switzerland at Baniyas Stadium on November 17.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. They will kick off their campaign against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24.

They will then face South Korea in matchday two at Education City Stadium on November 28 before they take on Uruguay at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on December 2.