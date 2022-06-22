2022 Awcon: Safa promises each Banyana Banyana player R400, 000 if they win tournament

The South Africa FA has handed out the big incentive to act as motivation to the squad ahead of the continental event in Morocco

South Africa players are in for a bumper reward if they win the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations scheduled to kick off on July 2 in Morocco, with each of them set to pocket R400,000 ($25,000) if they emerge victorious.

Banyana Banyana are in Group C alongside record champions and holders Nigeria, Botswana and Burundi and will have this as an extra motivation ahead of their first match against the Super Falcons on July 4.

“We are going to pay R9.2 million ($578,000) in bonuses for this team, on the basis that they win the (Women’s) AFCON,” Safa president Danny Jordan said as quoted by SABC.

He added: “So, if they win Afcon we will pay R9.2 million ($578,000) and if you look at the other cost in other words our investment in this team for specifically this Afcon is R10 million ($628,330).”

“This is our commitment, our confidence in Banyana Banyana and let me just tell you this, R10 million is the highest-paid amount ever paid in the national team, men and women, so you have broken the barriers, you have the highest amount paid for any national team in the history of South African football.”

South Africa reached the final of the last edition held in Ghana in 2018 but lost 4-3 to Nigeria on post-match penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.

However, captain Refiloe Jane feels they are now prepared and well-motivated to go one better.

“You’ve always said that when we [are] going to the tournament, you want to focus merely on just playing,” she said.

“We should sort out all the issues that we have before the tournament begins and I think this was one of the issues that we had and for you to come and honour us, give this promise it’s the kind of the motivation to the team and I know besides that motivation of wanting to receive the money, we also want to go out there and represent our nation with pride.

“We know that we [are] representing not only ourselves but our families, our friends and other players who are playing in the leagues and the upcoming players who want to see themselves playing for Banyana Banyana one day.”

After Nigeria, Banyana Banyana will face Burundi on July 7 before completing their group stage with a meeting against Botswana three days later.

South Africa have never won the continental title but have reached the final on five occasions (1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018).