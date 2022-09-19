When is the 2022-23 Women's Champions League group stage draw? Date, time, teams & seeding

Everything you need to know about the draw, including when it is, teams and where to watch

After a thrilling summer of football at the 2022 Women’s Euros, the biggest club competition in European women’s football is back, the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

There has already been plenty of drama in the qualifying rounds, with Manchester City knocked out by Real Madrid for the second successive season. The Spanish side are one of many giants to make it to the group stage of the competition, of which Lyon are again the reigning champions, having beaten Barcelona in last season’s final to win a record eighth continental title.

There are plenty of big clubs hoping to challenge them again this year and GOAL has everything you need to know ahead of the 2022-23 UWCL group stage draw.

When is the Women's Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw?

Date: October 3, 2022 Time: 12pm BST / 7am ET Venue: UEFA HQ, Nyon, Switzerland

The UWCL group stage draw will take place on Monday, October 3, 2022.

It will be held in Nyon, Switzerland, and will take place at 12pm BST (7am ET).

Which teams are in the Women's Champions League 2022-23 group stage?

A total of 16 teams will compete in the 2022-23 UWCL group stage. At the moment, the only four teams to have qualified for this stage are Lyon, Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg, after all won their domestic leagues last season.

The second round of UWCL qualifying takes place in September and will determine the other 12 teams that will join them in the group stage.

Arsenal vs Ajax and Real Sociedad vs Bayern Munich are two of the most eye-catching fixtures in that round, with Juventus facing a tough test against HB Koge, the Danish side who qualified for the group stage last season.

The first legs will take place on Tuesday September 20 and Wednesday September 21, with the return legs on Wednesday September 28 and Thursday September 29 to then confirm which clubs will progress.

When does the Women's Champions League 2022-23 group stage start?

UWCL Matchday Date 1 October 19-20 2 October 26-27 3 November 23-24 4 December 7-8 5 December 15-16 6 December 21-22

The first UWCL group stage matchday will take place across Wednesday October 19 and Thursday October 20. There will be six matchdays in total, with the final games coming on Wednesday 21 December and Thursday 22 December.

For those that progress, the quarter-finals will come in March and the semi-finals in April, before the UWCL final is played in early June at PSV’s Philips Stadion, Eindhoven.

How can I watch the Women's Champions League group stage draw?

The UWCL 2022-23 group stage draw will be streamed live on UEFA’s official website.

Follow GOAL to stay on top of all news and the latest updates on the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-23.