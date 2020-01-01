2021 Afcon qualifier: NFF confirm date and venue of Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

The country’s football body has picked Asaba as the location where the Super Eagles will take on Leone Stars

will host Sierra Leone in Asaba when the qualifiers for the 2021 commence in March.

The Super Eagles have been zoned in Group L alongside the Leone Star, Benin Republic and Lesotho in the race to earn a berth to .

And the nation’s football body confirmed that the three-time African champions' clash against the West Africans will be staged in Delta state capital on March 27.

“We have finally settled for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba for the qualifying match against Sierra Leone. The match will be played on Friday, 27th March 2020,” claimed NFF’s Mohammed Sanusi.

Since their 0-0 draw with in Asaba, Rohr’s side has stayed unbeaten on that ground against , Seychelles and Zimbabwe.

According to the NFF, the return leg could be held on Tuesday, March 31 at Freetown’s Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Nigeria are placed third in their last outing in the biennial competition having silenced Tunisia1-0 in the third-place playoff thanks to Odion Ighalo’s third-minute strike.