2020 Malaysia FA Cup qualifying round draw in full

32 teams will compete in the qualifying round of the 2020 FA Cup for a chance to reach the First Round.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) today performed the draw for the qualifying round of the 2020 where 40 amateur teams fight for a chance to go up against more established sides in the country.

Perlis United FC and JBFA were denied entry into the draw because of FIFA ban and salary arrear problems respectively. Meanwhile eight teams managed to draw byes and will go straight into the First Round draw.

The eight lucky teams are Kuatagh FC, KSR Sains, Staroba FC, Kickers FC, Thai FC, Tun Razak City FC, Imigresen FC and Norfarhan FC.

The 16 teams that successfully navigate through their qualifying matches will be joined by the aforementioned eight teams in the first round draw.

The and Premier League sides will only join the competition from the Second Round onwards. are the reigning champions of the FA Cup with the winners once again guaranteed a place in the AFC competitions.

Draw in full:

Southern FC v Manjung City FC

Harini FC v Kuala Perlis FA

Nossa Bukit Jelutong FC v Kluang FA

Kerteh FC v NLFC-Mahsa

Andersonian FC v SA United FC

Gamestop FC v Semarak FC

Klasiko FC v KL Rovers

KB Isma Shah Alam v Protap FC

Pandan United FC v Langkawi City FC

KT Rovers v Ultimate FC

Markeless ST v Spirito FC

SC v Irkam Muda FC

SSFC v PIB FC

Red Spade United FC v Sarawak FA

Real Chukai FC v Melawati FC

Delima v Armed Forces FC

