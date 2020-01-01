'2020 has been a year like no other in our lifetime' – Eto’o

The four-time African Footballer of the Year reflected on the global challenges facing the world and the role sports can play to unite people

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the global economy and sporting calendars, former and Milan striker Samuel Eto’o admits the current health challenge is unprecedented.

Eto’o praised frontline health workers across the world for the sacrifice they make in treating and containing the spread of Covid-19.

The ex- international described them as 'the real heroes' owing to the crucial roles they have been playing in the last few months.

“So far, 2020 has been a year like no other in our lifetime. As Covid-19 sweeps through continents, countries and communities in every corner of the world, it is fair to say that our generation has never faced anything like this before,” Eto’o wrote, as reported on Fifa's website.

“So, before I begin this piece, I would like to send my thoughts and prayers to everyone who has been affected by this terrible virus, and express my gratitude to all of those working in key sectors to look after those who are sick – especially the frontline healthcare workers who are risking their lives every day for the rest of us.

“And a word of praise too for those in other jobs – supermarket and pharmacy workers, cleaners, aviation staff and many other sectors; all working to keep life as relatively normal as possible for the rest of us during this troublesome time.

“Sportsmen and women are often described as heroes in the media, but what we do pales into insignificance when you see what these people across the world have done over the past few weeks and months – they are the real heroes and my heart goes out to them all.”

Major Caf tournaments including the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan), and Confederation Cup are still suspended indefinitely while some national leagues across Africa are planning to restart even though others have been concluded abruptly.

Eto’o who is one of the global ambassadors for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in , believes sports can still be a source of happiness for the world during these uncertain times.

“Indeed, it is at times like this that sport seems irrelevant. leagues, tournaments and events have rightfully been postponed across the world,” he continued.

“While this is obviously a necessary measure, I feel it is important – while never wishing to trivialise matters – to say that when this is all over, we must also look towards the joy that sport can bring to our global community.

“While this virus has divided and isolated, sport can unite and connect.

“My friend and fellow SC ambassador Tim Cahill wrote recently about the unifying power that major events such as the Fifa World Cup and Olympics can have on repairing hearts and minds. I could not agree with Tim more, and I wish to echo his words and sentiments here.”

“Like billions of others, I grew up playing football in the street with other children. All of us together. Every day. Life revolved around meeting my friends and kicking a ball around.

“This terrible situation has forced everyone indoors. For many of them, football is their outlet – from poverty, from loneliness, from sadness – and to take it away is heartbreaking. But it’s a sacrifice that must be made in order to help the most vulnerable in our societies.”