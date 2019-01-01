Chan 2020: 'Nothing is impossible' – Omoyele upbeat about Nigeria’s chances against Togo

After defeat in Lome, the Super Eagles must beat the Hawks 3-0 or by four goals to ensure progression to the competition they had designs on winning

Tosin Omoyele is optimistic about ’s chances of qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship at the expense of Togo.

Having lost 4-1 in the first leg of the second round qualifier, Imama Amapakabo’s men walk the tightrope as they must beat the West Africans 3-0 or by four clear goals in order to qualify for 2020.

Reflecting on the first leg result, the Super Eagles forward blamed bad luck and lack of creativity in the final third for their failed expedition in Lome.

However, he believes the team will scale through against the Hawks in Saturday’s make or break fixture.

“Nothing is impossible in football; Nigeria will make it through to the African Nations Championship,” Omoyele told Goal.

“In the first leg, we were very upbeat about our chances of winning – however, we lost despite taking the lead.

“To me, it was ill-luck because we had severally scoring opportunities to bury the game before they bounced back.

“We have learned our lessons and against the Togolese on Saturday, there is no margin for errors as we want to be in Cameroon next year.

“Anything short of this will not be acceptable by Nigerians.

"We are used to fighting, so we will be at our very best at the Agege Stadium to power get the much-needed goals against Togo.”

The country’s best outing in Chan history remains a second-place finish at the 2018 edition staged in .