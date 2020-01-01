2019 Caf awards: Oshoala beats Kgatlana, Nchout to Caf AWPOTY, as Ellis retains best coach gong

The Nigerian forward reclaimed her crown as the best women's player in Africa, while the South African was named the best coach again

and forward Asisat Oshoala won her fourth African Women’s Player of the Year crown at the Caf awards on Tuesday.

In walking to the winners’ podium, Oshoala dethroned 2018 winner forward Thembi Kgatlana and ’s Ajara Nchout, who were also up for the award.

It was the fourth time for Oshoala to be named Africa’s best women’s player and she has now equalled compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha, who also won the same award on four occasions before.

After winning the 2014, 2016 and 2017 awards, Oshoala came back to reclaim the prestigious crown for women's football in Africa.

Despite scoring two goals at the Fifa Women’s World Cup last year, Nchout fell behind Oshoala who managed just a goal for Nigeria at the global tournament.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Desiree Ellis retained the Coach of the Year award, swatting off former Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby and Cameroon’s Alain Djeumfa.

Ellis guided South Africa to a maiden appearance at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The South Africa coach was accorded the same award last year.

This time around she was named the best women’s coach on the continent despite Banyana Banyana’s early elimination from the 2020 Olympic qualifiers, which Cameroon are still bidding for.

The Cameroon women’s national team beat Nigeria and South Africa to the Women’s National Team of the Year gong.

By reaching the Round of 16 at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup, the Indomitable Lionesses aided their case of being named the best women’s team in Africa.

They beat reigning African champions Nigeria, who also reached the World Cup Round of 16 and South Africa.

It was the third time for Cameroon to claim this award which they previously won in 2011 and 2015.