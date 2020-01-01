20 Nigerian clubs share US$194,031 from Fifa Women's World Cup benefits

The local women's teams in the country are now beneficiaries of the first-ever windfall from the world governing body

20 Nigerian Women's Football League clubs will share to the tune of US$194,031.57 as a result of the Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Club Benefits programme.

The female clubs are Rivers Angels, Nasarawa Amazons, Bayelsa Queens, FC Robo Queens, Delta Queens, Coal City Babes, Invincible Angels, Sao Paulo Queens and Delta Youth Sports Academy.

Others are Ibom Angels, Abia Angels, Iwundu Academy, Living Boot Academy, C & C Sports Club, Clever Stars FC, Novia Queens, Omidiran Babes, Pelican Stars, Remo United Queens, YFSON Queens and Pelican Stars.

More teams

While some had already received their allocations, the relevant payments for others are currently being processed by the Football Federation, having received a payment from Fifa.

The world governing body recognises the importance of club football in developing the women's game and improving its professionalisation with providing professional football pathways.

With this in mind, financial rewards were paid to member associations to pass on to their affiliated clubs that have helped contribute to the successful staging of the competition.

For the first edition of the Fifa Women's World Cup Club Benefits Programme, the total amount of US$8.48million will be paid as rewards to clubs.

These amounts are part of the overall financial contribution of US$50 million for the Fifa Women's World Cup France 2019, which was approved by the Fifa Council on 26 October 2018.

The Club Benefits Programme 2019 will be based on the principle of rewarding clubs for providing players with a professional football pathway.

The amounts will, therefore, be split between the clubs with which the players representing the participating member associations at the final tournament are currently registered and the clubs that have trained these players between the ages of 12 to 22.

Seven of 23 Nigeria players in France were from Nigeria's Women's Premier League clubs, with Tochukwu Oluehi and Chiamaka Nnadozie, Evelyn Nwabuoku and Alice Ogebe all from Rivers Angels.

While Chidinma Okeke came from FC Robo, Alaba Jonathan from Bayelsa Queens and Amarachi Okoronkwo from Nasarawa Amazons.

Article continues below

In the breakdown, Rivers Angels will receive $45,500 - the largest amount under the allocation, followed by Nasarawa Amazons with $27,534, Bayelsa Queens third with $27,103 and FC Robo Queens fourth with $25,810.

The Super Falcons reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in 20 years at the showpiece event in France under the tutelage of Thomas Dennerby after their last progression in 1999.

NIGERIAN CLUBS THAT BENEFIT

1. Abia Angels ($1,723.63)

2. Bayelsa Queens ($27,103.21)

3. C&C Sports Club ($861.82)

4. Clever Stars FC, Lagos ($2,585.45)

5. Coal City Babes ($10,341.78)

6. Delta Queens ($15,081.77)

7. Delta Youth Sports Academy ($3,447.26)

8. FC Robo Queens, Lagos ($25,810.49)

9. Ibom Angels ($1,292.72)

10. Invincible Angels FC ($7,756.34)

11. Iwundu Academy FC ($2585.45)

12. Living Boot Academy ($1,723.63)

13. Nasarawa Amazons FC ($27,534.12)

14. Novia Queens FC ($3,447.26)

15. Omidiran Babes FC ($2,585.45)

16. Pelican Stars FC ($4,309.08)

17. Remo United Queens FC ($1,723.63)

18. Rivers Angels FC ($45,500.34)

19. Sao Paulo Queens ($6,032.71)

20. YSFON Queens ($2,585.45)