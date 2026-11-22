Devastating blow for PSG rising star

Paris Saint-Germain have been rocked by the news that one of their most influential young talents, Doue, is set for a significant spell on the sidelines. The club officially confirmed the severity of the issue following tests on the injury he sustained during a recent Ligue 1 encounter.

In a formal medical update, Paris Saint-Germain said: "Désiré Doué suffered a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during his team's match against Nice, which took place today, Saturday, in Ligue 1. The player is scheduled to undergo surgery before the end of this month."

The timing could not be worse for the 21-year-old, who has become a focal point of the project at the Parc des Princes since his arrival from Rennes in 2024. Doue had been enjoying a productive campaign, featuring in 10 league matches and contributing two goals and one assist across 571 minutes of action. His absence leaves a massive void in Luis Enrique’s squad, especially considering his versatility across the frontline.

Neymar leads tributes for injured Frenchman

Despite no longer playing in the French capital, Santos forward Neymar was quick to show that he still keeps a close eye on his former club. The Brazilian legend shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram Story to encourage the young attacker during this difficult moment.

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Neymar shared a supportive post featuring the words "Stay strong" to his millions of followers, highlighting the respect Doue has earned from the game's biggest icons.

The club itself also moved quickly to show solidarity with their player as he begins the long road to recovery. The official PSG social media channels posted a simple but powerful message stating: "With you Desire," accompanied by a heart emoji. This public show of unity is indicative of how highly Doue is valued within the organization.

Enrique faces mounting injury crisis

The loss of Doue presents a major tactical challenge for Luis Enrique, who is already dealing with a depleted attacking department. The Parisian giants are currently navigating the season without Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who suffered a similar knee injury during a clash with Barcelona in October. With two of his most dynamic creative outlets now unavailable for the foreseeable future, Enrique will be forced to dip into his squad depth or look toward the upcoming winter transfer window.

Doue's impact at PSG has been undeniable since he moved from Rennes, where he initially broke through as a teenage sensation. He has amassed 121 career appearances in Ligue 1, recording 22 goals and 16 assists in the process. His crowning moment remains the 2025 Champions League final against Inter Milan in Munich, where he netted twice in a dominant 5-0 victory.

Now, instead of preparing for a busy festive period and further Champions League nights, the focus shifts entirely to his surgery and subsequent recovery.