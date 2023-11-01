LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Copa del Rey
1 - 2
FT
Marc Rodriguez
86'
Malcom Ares
50'
,
57'
(HT 0-0) (FT 1-2)
UE Rubi vs Athletic Club
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Comments