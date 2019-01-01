11:36 AM 04/01/2019

The hosts remain unbeaten at home while the Meghalayan outfit continue to struggle at the bottom...

NEROCA FC defeated Shillong Lajong 3-2 in their round 11 encounter of the I-League 2018-19 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Friday.

The win takes NEROCA level on points (21) with Chennai City FC at the top at least temporarily while Shillong Lajong remain rooted at the bottom with just four points and a goal difference of -20.

Katsumi Yusa (8') scored an early penalty to put NEROCA ahead before Subash Singh (21') made it 2-0. Goals by Sheen Sohktung (PG 54') and Phrangki Buam (89') eventually turned it into a hard fought victory for the hosts despite Aibanbha Dohling 55th minute own goal.

Manuel Fraile made just the one change by bringing Saran Singh back in NEROCA's first 11 at the cost of Tondonba Singh while Lajong coach Alison Kharsyntiew rang in as many as four changes from his side that last went down 6-1 against Chennai City FC.

There was a change in goal as Phurba Lachenpa was replaced by Neithovilie Chalieu, With Rakesh Pradhan still injured, Allen Lyngdoh made way for Aibanbha Dohling who wore the captain's armband in Samuel Lalmuanpuia's absense given that Mahesh Singh got a start. Samuel Kynshi meanwhile came in place of Kynsailang Khongsit. Editors' Picks Iwobi can help Nigeria to AFCON glory, says Omeruo

Souness: Fernandinho is 'easily' the best midfielder in England

African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal turn to Pepe after rejected Under bid

Video: Van Dijk an 'exceptional player' - Guardiola

The visitors began the tie on an attacking front while NEROCA were happy to play on the counter, hoping for a lapse in defense, which worked just right for the home side as they earned a penalty early on.

Yusa was tripped in the penalty area by Dohling and it was the Japanese who himself stepped up to make it 1-0 from the spot in the eighth minute.

Chalieu was called into action a few more times, including a save off Yusa's shot at goal. However, he was beaten once again in the 21st minute when Subash took Yusa's pass into the box and found a way past Chalieu despite the ball taking a deflection off the Lajong goalkeeper.

In one of the rare opportunities created for themselves, a good solo run from Mahesh Singh eventually saw Sheen Stevenson in a promising position on the left but the latter's shot lacked the power and direction as Lalit Thapa had to pull off his first save of the tie in the 38th minute.

As Lajong were only beginning to make a few inroads, NEROCA hadn't taken their foot off the gas as Malemganba Meitei tested Chalieu with a firm shot from distance in the 42nd minute to go into the break with a two-goal lead.

After a quieter start to the second half, Mahesh Singh timed his run in the box to perfection before he was brought down from behind by Sebastian Thangmuansang. Sheen found the back of the net from the resultant penalty but it was after he got the ball off the rebound of Thapa's initial save in the 54th minute.

In the very next minute, however, Malemnganba Meitei found himself with a lot of space on the right and the cross took an unlucky touch from Dohling to send it into his own goal.

The momentum was back in favour of NEROCA with Yusa and Malemnganba getting close on a few occasions with little response by Lajong.

It could have well been 4-1 after Aryn Williams had put it on a platter for Malemnganba in the 85th minute, but the latter still managed to shoot wide right in front of an open goal.

Buam finally found the back of the net for Lajong in the 89th minute with a brilliant low volley past Thapa but it was a little too late as NEROCA held on to gather three points.